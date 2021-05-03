Vaccine eligibility expands for residents 18+ in certain Windsor-Essex postal codes

Windsor-Essex residents aged 18 and older living in specific “hot spot” postal codes are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at three of the region's targeted vaccination clinics.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced Monday they will be expanding the vaccine availability to those 18 and older living in specific hot spot area codes including: N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H, and N9Y.

Residents in those area codes will be able to book a COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday at the mass vaccination sites at Windsor Hall, 1407 Moy Clinic, or the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

In addition, adults 50 years of age and older, born in 1971 or earlier are now eligible to book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at any targeted vaccination clinic.

The targeted clinics include:

WFCU in Windsor

St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor

Windsor Hall Downtown Windsor

1407 Moy Clinic

Libro Centre in Amherstburg

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington

Windsor residents in two hot spot areas lined up Monday morning for pop-up clinics available to those living or working in the area on Monday.

WECHU ran the clinics available to those 18 and older living or working in the postal codes N9A and N9C. The clinics are walk-up only with no appointment required.

The pop-ups at the St. Angela Centre and Hall at 750 Erie Street East and Mackenzie Hall at 3277 Sandwich Street West are running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until vaccine supply lasts.

Individuals who live or work in the area looking to get vaccinated must provide ID including a drivers’ licence, health card, passport, or work identification such as a paystub.

WECHU says public health measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s safety. Those attending must wear a mask at all times, sanitize their hands and practice physical distancing from others.

There are several other groups eligible for booking through the WECHU website or local pharmacies.