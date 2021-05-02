Vaccine eligibility expands to 18 and older in three Ottawa hot spots; 50+ eligible Thursday

Adults 18 and older in three Ottawa neighbourhoods will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial system starting Monday.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, residents of Ottawa whose postal codes start with K1T, K1V, or K2V became eligible to schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the province's online booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900.

The three forward sortation areas in Ottawa are among 114 so-called hot-spots identified across Ontario that seeing an expanded vaccine rollout as of Monday.

“With additional supply our government is increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccines in the communities hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Health Minister Christine Elliott, in a release Sunday. “Continuing to focus on getting vaccines in the arms of those most at risk will help to stop the spread of COVID-19 in these communities, protect our hospital capacity and save lives. I continue to urge everyone to sign up to receive the vaccine as soon as it’s your turn.”

Ottawa Public Health has said it also intends to expand the rollout of vaccines in its 21 identified hot spot neighbourhoods this week. More details are expected in the coming days.

Health Canada is forecasting 3.1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be shipped to Ontario in the month of May. Ontario is also slated to get 388,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine this month.

ELIGIBILITY EXPANDS TO 50+ AND ESSENTIAL WORKERS THURSDAY

The province is gradually lowering the age at which residents become eligible for vaccines throughout the month. Anyone in Ontario 50 and older will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment through the provincial system as of 8 a.m. Thursday, May 6. Also eligible Thursday are people with high-risk health conditions, people in the first group of workers who cannot work from home, such as education workers, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals in addition to the other channels previously available to book their appointment.

The eligibility is forecast to open to all adults in Ontario 18 and older by the week of May 24.

As of Friday, 37 per cent of all eligible Ottawa residents 16 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ottawa Public Health.



A map showing the Forward Sortation Areas of (left to right) K2V, K1V and K1T in Ottawa. (Credit: www.canadapost.ca)

High risk conditions:

Obesity (BMI over 40)

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (for example, chemotherapy, immunity-weakening medications)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities (for example, Down Syndrome)

One essential caregiver for individuals with the conditions in this category who require regular and sustained assistance with personal care or activities of daily living

People who cannot work from home: Group 1