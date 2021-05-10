Vaccine eligibility expands to at-risk health conditions, essential workers Tuesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in two phases this week.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, those with at-risk health conditions and essential workers who cannot work from home will be able to book an appointment.

At-risk health conditions include; dementia, diabetes, heart disease and sickle cell disease, among others.

Essential workers include:

Essential and critical retail workers (including grocery, food bank, pharmacy, ServiceOntario, ServiceCanada, Passport Canada, wholesalers and general goods, restaurant, LCBO workers)

Workers in manufacturing industries directly involved in supporting the COVID-19 response, construction and other essential businesses and services where facilities are at heightened risk for COVID-19 outbreaks and spread

Social workers and social services staff who provide in-person client services (including youth justice workers, Ontario Works and Ontario Disability Support Program case workers)

Courts and justice system workers (including probation and parole workers)

Transportation, warehousing and distribution workers (including public transit workers, truck drivers supporting essential services, marine and rail cargo and maintenance, highway maintenance)

Electricity (including system operations, generation, transmission, distribution and storage workers)

Communications infrastructure workers (including cellular, satellite, landline, internet)

Water and wastewater management workers

Financial services workers (bank branch staff)

Veterinarians and veterinary teams

Waste management workers, oil and petroleum workers, natural gas and propane gas workers, mine workers and uranium processing workers

Individuals working in unlicensed childcare centres

Then at 8 a.m. on Thursday, anyone age 40 and over will become eligibile to book.

The health unit also says, pending provincial notification, it is expecting to expand to adults over 30 on May 20, and adults over 18 on May 27.

Some health-care workers can book second dose sooner

In addition to expanding eligibility, starting on Friday high-risk health-care workers will be able to re-book their second dose appointments sooner than the initial four-month interval.

A full list of eligibile health-care workers is available here.

Eligible workers will need to call 226-289-3560 to re-book as it cannot be done through the online booking system.

The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.