Vaccine eligibility extended to adults 60 and older in London, local counties

Adults 60 and older in London-Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford counties can start booking their appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Less than a week after lowering the age threshold to 65, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) and Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) are again dropping the age of eligibility.

Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health at the MLHU, said in a statement, “In addition to opening the booking system to those born in 1961 or earlier, we will also be booking vaccine appointments within a four-week window tomorrow, so we expect there will be many appointments available.”

Appointments can be booked at www.covidvaccinelm.ca or by phone at 226-289-3560, though officials recommend using the website as a high volume of calls is expected.

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health at SWPH, says with cases rising dramatically the goal is to get as many people protected with the first dose as possible.

"Patience will be required as demand does exceed supply right now. And compliance with the provincial stay-at-home order is absolutely critical at this time.”

The vaccine expansion comes a day after the province expanded the number of pharmacies offering the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine in the region to adults over 55.