Vaccine eligibility in Sask. drops to 26+

Saskatchewan residents age 26 and older will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Vaccine eligibility remains at 18-years and older in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (727-5829).

CLINICS & PHARMACY BOOKINGS

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the drive-thru clinic at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon will open Wednesday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regina’s drive-thru clinic will reopen Thursday. There will also be a walk-in clinic at Argyle Park Community Centre from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, and at South Leisure Neighbourhood Centre Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A full list of drive-thru and walk-in clinics is available on the SHA’s website.

More than 100 pharmacies in 37 Saskatchewan communities are offering COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment-only basis.

These pharmacies are offering shots separately from the province’s vaccine booking system and residents will need to contact a pharmacy directly to get a vaccine.