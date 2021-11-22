Vaccine Hunters Canada are back to help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids

Vaccine Hunters Canada is returning from hiatus on social media now that COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 5 to 11.

"It's official! Vaccine Hunters Canada has temporarily reactivated our Twitter and Facebook accounts to share important information about boosters and vaccines for kids," the group wrote on social media.

Vaccine Hunters Canada was launched by a group of volunteers back in March, when vaccines were scarce and available appointments or pop-up clinics were hard to come by. Canadians were able to get updates on social media on when a vaccine clinic near them was opening up or had space available.

At its peak, Vaccine Hunters Canada had 400,000 followers on Twitter. An estimated 1.2 million Canadians were able to get inoculated with their help, Vaccine Hunters Canada says.

In August, when 75 per cent of eligible Canadians had been fully vaccinated, the team announced that they would no longer be posting new vaccine appointments on social media, instead refocusing their efforts on the "Find your immunization" tool on their website.

The first shipment of the pediatric Pfizer shots landed in Canada on Sunday evening. As these vaccines arrive at clinics across the country, and as more appointments for adults’ booster shots become available, Vaccine Hunters Canada will once again be posting regular updates about available appointments on social media.

