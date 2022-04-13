Vaccine interest remains high in Sudbury district

As COVID-19 restrictions ease across the province, there is still a push for people to get vaccinated with a focus on fourth doses.

Officials at Public Health Sudbury and Districts said Wednesday the vaccine is still one of the best protections against the virus, which is still very present in the community.

“The COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the best defences against COVID-19 virus and all of its variants,” said Nastassia McNair with the local health unit.

“So what a booster dose does is it restores protection that may have decreased over time. So it’s an added layer of protection like wearing your mask, maintaining physical distancing that can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

As of April 7, even more people can book the latest booster including those 60 years and older, as well as those who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Metis and are 18 years or older.

“What we’ve been doing lately are (just) as many clinics, but a little bit smaller,” said McNair, who said clinics are still being offered daily.

“For example, we were still at Southridge (Mall) today, but we are offering many small opportunities and we have a number of immunizers to allow for walk-in flow and to allow for booked appointments.”

She said appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are definitely welcome.

Eligible individuals can book a fourth dose 140 days after their third booster, or with informed consent, can get it as early as 84 days after their last shot.

“So far we’re seeing really good uptake," McNair said.

"In the last few days since that April 7 announcement, we have had over 2,700 bookings. So that’s all bookings for all doses – first, second, third, fourth, pediatric, but a lot of them lately coming in are for that fourth dose. So lots of community interest.”

McNair said of the 2,700 bookings, more than 1,500 have been for fourth doses in the district.