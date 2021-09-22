Vaccine mandate could soon be in place for Winnipeg city councillors
A vaccine mandate for Winnipeg’s city councillors could soon be in place.
On Tuesday, the city’s executive policy committee voted unanimously in favour of a motion recommending that city council adopt a vaccine policy for elected officials and members of their political staff.
Earlier in the month, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the city was working on a vaccine mandate for its front-line employees, as well as requiring proof of vaccination in city-operated facilities.
This mandate applies to employees who have contact with vulnerable populations, including children. However, this requirement does not apply to councillors or their staff because technically they aren’t city employees.
The motion, which was moved by Coun. Sherri Rollins, suggests that councillors and their staff be fully immunized by Nov. 15, 2021.
The motion also recommends alternate accommodations for those who don’t get vaccinated, including working remotely.
According to Rollins, the motion aligns with vaccine mandates in other jurisdictions and workplaces.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.
