Vaccine milestone in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced that over 75 per cent of the region’s population aged 12 and up, has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of doses administered in London and Middlesex County, since the first dose was given just over eight months ago, now stands at 717,351, with 82.8 per cent of the eligible population having received their first dose.

Despite reaching this milestone, the Medical Officer of Health strongly recommends that those who have yet to receive a first or second dose book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments or visit a pop-up clinic as soon as possible.

Dr. Chris Mackie says the reality right now is that a single dose of vaccine does not offer enough protection against the more infectious Delta variant given how much virus is currently circulating in the community. Two doses are needed to protect yourself and others from the variant.

There are currently 402 cases of the Delta variant reported in the region, of which 56 per cent were reported to MLHU in the last month alone.

Anyone born in 2009 and turning 12 in 2021 is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic, visit www.covidvaccinelm.ca or stop by one of the walk-in pop-up vaccination clinics in London and Middlesex County.

For a complete list of vaccination clinic locations and times visit www.healthunit.com/pop-up-vaccination-clinics.