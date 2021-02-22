Manitoba's top doctor says there will be a 'real possibility' of vaccine passports in the future, but they aren't here yet.

As province's vaccine rollout continues, Manitobans can access their immunization records available online if they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release last week, Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson said employers and other third parties should not be requesting proof of a COVD-19 vaccination for any purpose.

On Monday, Manitoba's chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin, was asked if he would consider different travel rules for vaccinated Americans looking to come into the province.

He said the international travel restrictions will be left with the federal government, but he said there could be a new requirement for travellers.

"I think at some point, it's going to be a real possibility that vaccine passports are going to be a real thing," Roussin said. "But right now, it's not in the works."

