Vaccine plan for pregnant people to be announced in 'the coming days,' say B.C. health officials

A plan for whether to prioritize pregnant people for COVID-19 vaccines is in the works and will be announced soon, said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

During a COVID-19 update on Monday, the provincial health officer said her teams have reviewed the necessary data and are coming up with a program which she said will be announced “in the coming days.”

“Very small numbers of pregnant women … have needed to be hospitalized or received ICU care,” she said.

But, having reviewed the data in collaboration with perinatal doctors in B.C., Henry said the COVID-19 risks are “slightly elevated” for pregnant people.

“We want to make sure that the system is able to support people who are pregnant to …. receive the vaccines as efficiently as possible,” Henry said.

She also urged anyone who’s currently pregnant and also eligible for a vaccine to go and get vaccinated, adding that recent research from the U.S. has shown that it’s safe to get vaccinated during all stages of pregnancy.