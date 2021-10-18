Vaccine QR code now available as province hints at lifting 'more public health measures'

Residents across Simcoe Muskoka can now download their enhanced COVID-19 vaccination certificates if they have had both doses.

On Friday, the provincial government announced the new app and QR code would be available to all vaccinated Ontarians as of Monday for an easier and more convenient way to show proof of immunization.

Starting on Friday, restaurants, bars and other establishments that must see a vaccine certificate before allowing entry will be able to scan with the new app, as long as they have the technology to do so.

Still, the province said a paper version of the certificate would continue to be accepted.

The changes come as many restaurant owners across the region continue to struggle with capacity limitations, urging the province to give them an equal playing field with larger venues.

Last week, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman wrote a letter to Premier Doug Ford encouraging him to loosen the restrictions on more than 400 restaurants in the city.

"Surely, if an indoor facility, such as a concert or banquet hall, can hold tens of thousands of individuals packed close together, restaurants with diners at separate tables cannot represent a greater threat," Lehman stated.

The capacity limitations also impact theatres, nightclubs and fitness centres.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford mentioned that the government was working on a plan to "cautiously lift more public health measures."

The premier said the goal was to implement a long-term plan to avoid further lockdowns and restrictions with "limited disruption to businesses and families."