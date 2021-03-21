All Waterloo Region residents could have first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by June, regional chair says

All residents of Waterloo Region who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine could have their first dose by June, according Regional Chair Karen Redman. Speaking at the region's Board of Health meeting on Wednesday, Redman said vaccine rollout in the area has ramped up in recent days as more clinics open around the region.

"We have a lot of complex work ahead, bout or commitment to residents is simple," she said. "Every resident in Waterloo Region who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will have one by the end of June, that is our target."

READ MORE: How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Waterloo Region?

On Monday, it was announced that adults between the ages of 70 and 79 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Waterloo Region.

Waterloo Region identifies 'large cluster' of COVID-19 cases, variant of concern linked to social gatherings

Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have identified a "large cluster" of COVID-19 cases, including a variant of concern, linked to multiple social gatherings earlier this month. In a Thursday release, regional officials said the gatherings occurred between March 4 and 7 at three private residences.

READ MORE: Pandemic St. Patrick's Day: Students not partying on Ezra Avenue

An investigation into the gatherings showed they were indoors with close contact for prolonged periods of time. Officials said people weren't maintaining physical distancing or wearing face coverings.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Mar. 21)

Waterloo Region: 11,513 confirmed cases, 240 deaths, 10,988 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 5,000 cases, 106 deaths, 4,780 resolved

Brant County: 1,679 cases, 13 deaths, 1,594 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 1,535 cases, 44 deaths, 1,443 resolved

Huron Perth: 1,397 cases, 50 deaths, 1,328 resolved

Local names make the province’s Sunshine List

Hospitals and public health employees are among the top public sector earners for 2020.

The annual Ontario Sunshine List was released Friday, naming those who made $100,000 or more during the previous year. Thanks to the pandemic, it's no surprise the top local earners work in public health and hospitals.

They include:

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo - $292,185.61

Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph - $307,891.86

Ron Gagnon, President of Grand River Hospital - $516,745.87

Lee Fairclough, President of St. Mary’s Hospital - $283,360.13

Patrick Gaskin, President of Cambridge Memorial Hospital - $343,562.01

'There is some confusion:' The meaning behind flashing green lights

If you saw flashing green lights in someone's car, would you know what they mean, and what to do? The Wilmot Fire Department wants everyone on the road to know the answer.

"We're asking drivers to pull over when they see the green light,” says Fire Prevention Officer Andrew Mechalko. “This allows us to get to the [fire] hall as quickly and safely as possible.”

The township is installing more street signs to educate drivers about green flashing lights.

“There is some confusion there,” says Wilmot volunteer firefighter Matt Pletz. “I think a lot of people are new to the area so they haven't seen what a rural responding firefighter looks like.”

Walmart closing Stanley Park Mall location

The Walmart at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall is closing, the company announced Monday. It’s one of six locations Walmart plans to shut down across Canada.

The company also announced a plan to upgrade more than half its remaining locations and improve its online business.