Vaccine supersite in The Pas set to close this week
The vaccine supersite located in The Pas, Man., is set to close its doors this week.
On Monday, the Manitoba government announced the final immunizations at the supersite will be administered on Aug. 25. Manitobans can find other options to receive vaccinations in the community using the online vaccine finder.
Last week, the province also announced it would be closing the Leila supersite in Winnipeg later this month, with the final appointments taking place on Aug. 30.
These closures come as the province reached 1,879,534 vaccines administered. The latest provincial data shows that 81.4 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received both doses.
Eligible Manitobans con book their vaccine appointments online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.
-
Mandatory vaccine rules likely to standup in court: Employment lawyersTwo Canadian employment lawyers tell CTV News mandatory vaccine policies will be difficult for people to fight.
-
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirementsOntario’s top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements, potentially paving the way for larger crowds at some of the city’s professional sporting venues this fall.
-
Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouseThe London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two men charged for break-in at abandoned house: PoliceNova Scotia RCMP has charged two men after a break-in in Springhill, N.S.
-
Nova Scotia to tighten border to New Brunswick Wednesday morningAmid a surge of new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia is set to re-establish border measures Wednesday.
-
Pilot project transports nurses across region to administer vaccines in key areasThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Transit Windsor have teamed up for ‘Destination Vaccination’ to help get more vaccines in the arms of residents across the region.
-
What is the milk crate challenge? Experts warn of potentially dangerous internet trendSocial media users have been challenging each other to climb steps made of stacked milk crates, but safety experts, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, are advising against the newest internet trend.
-
Sask. Teachers’ Federation says back-to-school plans a 'recipe for disaster'“The high schools not requiring masks and not requiring vaccination — it's a recipe for disaster,” STF president Patrick Maze tells CTV News.
-
List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinningThe field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.