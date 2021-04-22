Vaccine supply in Sask. cannot keep up with demand: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority reported that the province’s current vaccine supply cannot keep up with demand for appointments.

The update comes just as the province opened up vaccine booking eligibility to people 44 and over.

“[Please] remember that demand for appointments outweighs current available supply,” the SHA said in a Tweet.

The #Sask Patient Booking System has been very popular today (Apr 22), with many individuals logging on to book appointments. Pls remember that demand for appointments outweighs current available supply. pic.twitter.com/3g0mYN6jEg

"Additional clinics will be added to the Patient Booking System as new vaccine shipments are received," the SHA said, in another tweet.

The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will use the AstraZeneca shot to vaccinate people age 40 and older against COVID-19.