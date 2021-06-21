Vaccine town hall scheduled for Morden, Winkler and southern Manitoba Monday night

The first of four vaccine town halls in Manitoba is scheduled to take place Monday night and health-care professionals will be able to answer questions about the vaccine.

The first town hall is for the Morden, Winkler and southern Manitoba areas.

The event will feature local physicians: Dr. Don Klassen, Dr. Kevin Convery, Dr. Kathryn Martin, and the medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, Dr. Joss Reimer.

The town hall will also be hosted by John Klassen who is a retired pastor who served southern Manitoba for 35 years.

People in these areas are encouraged to submit questions and watch the event online starting at 6:30 p.m.

To date, southern Manitoba's vaccine uptake is 52.2 per cent, with 94,491 first doses and 32,359 second doses being administered.

This is a developing story. More details to come.