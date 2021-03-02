Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune "Jolene" is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine. Long US prison stay for Canadian drug mule who used river A Canadian man who was found unconscious and tethered to 185 pounds (84 kilograms) of marijuana in the Detroit River was sentenced Wednesday to about six years in a U.S. prison. Here's who will get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario Ontario will use the AstraZeneca vaccine for people between the ages of 60 and 64 and will rely on “different pathways” such as pharmacists and health care practitioners to deliver the doses before they expire in early April. Police investigating after vehicle window broken in alleged road rage incident in Chelsea, Que. The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police say the incident began at the corner of Old Chelsea and Scott Road at around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.