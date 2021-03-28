Vaccines in region, $50 million lottery winners, mandatory testing: Top stories of the week

Waterloo Region’s top doctor says area isn’t getting fair share of COVID-19 vaccines

"Right now, it isn't equitable," Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said at Friday's COVID-19 briefing. "But, we have a commitment from the province that they are working as hard as they can to make it more equitable."

Vaccines are supposed to be distributed on a per capita basis. So far, the province has distributed 2.3 million doses of the vaccine. Waterloo Region makes up about 3.8 per cent of Ontario's population, meaning the area should have received around 89,000 doses. However, only 66,000 doses have been administered in the area so far.

"(Thursday) I spoke with both the premier and to Minister Jones, just to make them aware of the distribution," Chair Karen Redman said. "Their big challenge is the lack of vaccine."

Premier Doug Ford noted that conversation at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

"I was talking to Karen Redman last night," he said. "What a wonderful person she is. But, everyone is frustrated.

"We do not have enough vaccines from the federal government and it's a joke. Fifty-fifth in the world and I'm done. This is frustrating as anything."

More than 50 COVID-19 cases associated with large cluster from social gatherings

Waterloo Region's top doctor said there are now more than 50 cases associated with a large cluster of cases identified from three social gatherings earlier this month.

Last week, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang identified the cluster following gatherings between March 4 to 7. Speaking at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday, Dr. Wang said there are now 56 confirmed cases and two probable cases associated with that cluster. She added that included secondary spread in multiple settings.

There are 52 combined high-risk close contacts associated with that cluster, Dr. Wang said.

COVID-19 By the numbers (as of Mar. 28):

Waterloo Region: 11,820 confirmed cases, 241 deaths, 11,270 resolved

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 5,118 cases, 106 deaths, 4,881 resolved

Brant County: 1,742 cases, 13 deaths, 1672 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 1,616 cases, 44 deaths, 1,489 resolved

Huron Perth: 1,408 cases, 50 deaths, 1,346 resolved

