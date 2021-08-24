Vaccines to be required for on-campus housing in B.C., many post-secondary activities

For post-secondary students returning to school this fall, new requirements to curb the spread of COVID-19 on campus were released by B.C. health officials this week.

Updated guidelines include a new mask order and proof-of-vaccination requirement in some settings, including on-campus housing and on-campus restaurants. Vaccination will also be required to participate in sports.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Advanced Education Anne Kang spoke about the back-to-school plan for post-secondary students during a morning news conference Tuesday.

The mask mandate will apply to all indoor public areas, including in-class learning, and Henry said officials are balancing where the risk is.

"The risk really is in communal living settings that we have seen transmission … that's why we're focusing on the increase and importance of immunization in those settings," she said.

"We know the classroom setting is the least of the risky settings … we don't believe there is a need for a vaccine mandate for students to receive in-class education."

The only class-based exception to the vaccine mandate is for health sciences students because of their training in health-care settings.

Students living on campus will have until Sept. 7 to prove they've had at least one vaccine dose.

The update comes the day after the province announced a sweeping vaccine certificate system that requires eligible people to be fully vaccinated by late October to access some non-essential businesses like restaurants and movie theatres.

Henry said some institutions may be discussing as an employer whether staff and faculty will be required to be vaccinated, but said universities cannot, on their own, require vaccination for students to attend class.

"Those are the ongoing discussions that are happening at post-secondary institutions across the province and we're supporting those discussions," she said.

"It really has been the most difficult time for people … and the experience we heard across the board from last year was very challenging so these are the measure to put in place to try and get back to that all-important in-campus learning that is needed for young people."