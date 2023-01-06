Val Caron man $1M richer after Lotto 6/49 win

Daryl Glenn, of the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron, is $1 million richer after winning a prize in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on Nov. 16.

The retiree and great-grand father said in a news release by Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, he plays Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max regularly.

“When I gave my ticket to the clerk and the machine shut down, I was in a state of shock,” Glenn said, while collecting his prize in Toronto.

He said his wife and children were the first people he told

“My wife didn’t believe me,” said Glenn.

He said he plans to share his winnings with his family.

“I’m thrilled,” Glenn said, talking about the win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Way on Highway 69 in Val Caron.

Lotto 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.