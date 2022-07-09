Val Rita-Harty wants everyone to enjoy summer

The Municipality of Val Rita-Harty, west of Kapuskasing, is planning a summer of family fun activities for both residents and tourists.

Events will kick off with the start of their Little Explorers Summer Program on July 11. This summer program will be run Monday and Friday mornings as well as Wednesday afternoons for July.

Activities will include story times, open gyms, tie-dying, slime-making, community garden visits, a nature scavenger hunt and more.

Registration is required for the program and those interested are asked to contact Alex Powers at ecdo@valharty.ca or call (705) 335-6146.

A live exotic animal show, Creature Crossing, will take place at the Val Rita-Harty Community Centre on July 17 from 1-3 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring one non-perishable food item per person which will support the Kapuskasing Food Bank.

The municipality will also be hosting a lemonade stand and farmers market on July 31 from 12 - 4 p.m. at 106 Government Road with vendors, local produce and baked goods.

“Val Rita-Harty is proudly located in northern Ontario,” said Powers.

Powers wants the community and visitors to enjoy summer after an absence of events like this over the last two years while showcasing the area’s unique offerings.

More information can be found on the municipal Facebook Page.