Vale and Steelworkers 6500 struggle to reach a deal

Vale and the United Steelworkers Local 6500 continue to struggle to reach a deal.

Vale expresses “disappointment” that the union bargaining committee is recommending rejection of a new offer tabled June 12.

Officials say the new offer addresses union concerns over wages, pensions and benefits for new hires.

“Our efforts at the table have focused on reaching a deal that benefits employees and the community while addressing challenges in the business. We feel our revised offer does that,” said Chief Operating Officer, North Atlantic Operations Dino Otranto in a media release.

Adding, “While it is disappointing that the union has chosen not to endorse the company’s offer, our commitment to finding a path forward to a ratified deal has never wavered.”

2,500 members of the USW walked off the job on June 1st to “protect health benefits and proper compensation during good times” according to the union.

“Vale knows it provoked this strike by demanding concessions, yet it continues to attack health benefits,” said USW Local 6500 President Nick Larochelle in a statement. “We want to be clear – our members want to get back to work, but they expect a good-faith offer from Vale that respects their concerns.”

A union meeting will be held Monday following by online voting on the latest offer.