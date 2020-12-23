Someone has tested positive COVID-19 at Coleman Mine, Vale said Wednesday, the first case at the Sudbury-area mine.

"We have engaged with local health authorities and are providing all necessary assistance to the employee," Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said in an email.

"Vale continues to take all the necessary measures to support the prevention of the COVID-19 at its sites."

Pagnutti said all Vale employees wear electronic badges to facilitate rapid contact tracing, which has now been conducted.

"At this time, there is no evidence of workplace transmission," she said.

There are currently nine active COVID cases in Public Health Sudbury & Districts coverage area, including three new cases reported Tuesday.

The next update from the health unit in Sudbury is today at 4 p.m.