Despite some social media posts, Vale in Sudbury is not planning any hiring events this month.

Spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said the company has heard about the posts and wanted to inform the community about the correct information.

"This is false information," Pagnutti said in an email Thursday. "Vale will not be hosting any pop-up hiring events during the COVID-19 pandemic."

However, she said Vale’s Sudbury operations is hiring.

"Job seekers are invited to explore our exciting career opportunities at www.valejobs.ca."