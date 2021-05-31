Vale, Steelworkers agree to tentative, five-year contract

Vale has reached a five-year tentative agreement with two unions represented by the United Steelworkers.

The company announced Monday it has an agreement with both Local 6500, representing about 2,450 production and maintenance employees in Sudbury, and Local 6200, representing about 100 production and maintenance employees in Port Colborne.

Steelworkers also announced the deal on its website.

"Members of the USW bargaining committee are unanimously recommending this tentative agreement to the union membership for ratification," said a post on Local 6500's website.

It said membership meetings to review terms of the tentative agreement will be held via Zoom sessions today at 1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.