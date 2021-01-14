Valentine’s Day is a month away, but if you want to send flowers to a loved one on February 14, you might want to consider planning ahead.

“If you would have been here on Tuesday I had almost nothing, so I managed to find this many flowers over three wholesalers in two cities,” said Angie Klein, owner of Petals on the Trail.

Klein has been a florist for decades and until recently has rarely had any issues getting flowers for her shop.

It’s been difficult to get just about everything.

Flowers have become a way for people to connect with loved ones during the pandemic.

“We’re not there to be with each other for those big important things, so sending flowers has become so much more important,” she said.

But the high demand has left the flower industry struggling to keep up.

“There’s been record sales, flower shortages and the farms, it goes all the way up the chain. Not just us are affected, our distributors, but even the farms can’t keep up,” said Shannon Desrosiers, owner of Klondyke Flowers.

Desrosiers says plants have also been a big seller in her St. Albert shop.

“It can last weeks on end, it’s great for people who are lonely, people who are depressed. It livens up a space.”

They also have an added health benefit.

“Plants will actually clean the air in your house. So different plants will clean different things out of your house.”

Roses will be hard to come by this month as florists prepare for Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is okay because we all put our pre-orders in for December and the farms are actually holding all that product,” said Desrosiers, but she still advises customers to plan ahead.

“If you don’t order early you do run the risk of going out to try to find some roses and you won’t find them.”

“If somebody wants to show up at 3:00 on Valentine’s afternoon, we might not have much left, or anything. You know the grocery stores won’t have anything.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.