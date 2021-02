Love is in the air, and to celebrate, there will be a Valentine’s Day fireworks display for Winnipeggers to enjoy.

The event will take place in Sage Creek at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.

In a tweet, City Councillor Brian Mayes said the display is paid for by the wellness grant money allocated to each ward annually.

