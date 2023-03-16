Valley, N.S., man charged with fraud, theft after alleged car scam
A 57-year-old man from Nova Scotia’s Colchester County is facing charges following an alleged car scam.
Colchester County District RCMP received a report of a man who was allegedly scammed by a man from Valley, N.S., on Dec. 12, 2022.
Police say the victim paid the suspect more than $5,000 for a vehicle that did not exist before the suspect stopped communicating with him.
While the RCMP was investigating, a second victim reported on Feb. 21 that the same suspect agreed to restore their vehicle.
Police say the victim paid the suspect about $6,000 and when arrangements were made for them to pick up their vehicle the suspect stopped all communication.
The RCMP arrested the suspect at a home in Valley on Saturday.
Police say officers found and seized evidence from the suspect during the arrest.
Kevin Buchanan has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.
He was released on conditions and will appear in Truro provincial court on May 17.
Investigators say they believe there may be other victims throughout Atlantic Canada.
They advise anyone who may be a victim to call their local police or RCMP detachment.
