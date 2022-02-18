Van crashes into Edmonton hotel; 1 injured, 2 in custody

One person is in hospital and two others are in custody after an incident at a west-end hotel early Friday morning.

Police say they received calls just before 6 a.m. about a vehicle that had crashed into the Travelodge on Stony Plain Road as well as an assault there.

At the time, they were unsure how the events were connected.

A man from the vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

A male and female of unknown ages were taken into police custody.