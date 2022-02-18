iHeartRadio

Van crashes into Edmonton hotel; 1 injured, 2 in custody

Police say they received calls just before 6 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2022, about a vehicle that had crashed into the Travelodge on Stony Plain Road as well as an assault there.

One person is in hospital and two others are in custody after an incident at a west-end hotel early Friday morning.

At the time, they were unsure how the events were connected.

A man from the vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

A male and female of unknown ages were taken into police custody. 

