Van crashes into west Edmonton hotel; 2 injured, 1 in custody

Two people are in hospital and one man is in custody after an incident at a west-end hotel early Friday morning.

Police say they received calls just before 6 a.m. about a minivan that had crashed into the Travelodge on Stony Plain Road and "destroyed the front foyer doors of the building."

"It was reported to police that an assault had taken place inside the vehicle which had inadvertently led to the collision," EPS said.

The 31-year-old male driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The 35-year-old male passenger is in police custody and charges are pending, police added.

A 29-year-old woman "linked to the incident" was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the crash, but she was not in the vehicle and she's currently not facing charges, EPS said.