Van driver in Peace River hit school bus and ran: RCMP

Mounties in northern Alberta asked for help Monday evening to locate a driver who rear-ended a school bus and fled the scene.

The crash happened at 4:15 p.m. on 98 Street and 91 Avenue in Peace River.

"Early reports indicate that a school bus was at the intersection when it was rear ended by a Chrysler Pacifica van," Cpl Troy Savinkoof wrote in a news release.

"After the collision, the driver of the Pacifica left the scene on foot."

Nine students were on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).