Van ends up on its roof in collision that sends two to hospital
Two people were sent to hospital after a collision in St. Thomas that also resulted in a van resting on its roof.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Chestnut Street.
St. Thomas police say the initial investigation indicates the van was heading north on Fairview Avenue when it passed through a red light. It was hit by a westbound Toyota sedan.
The van’s momentum caused it to flip, landing on its roof and actually sliding upside-down along Fairview Ave. for a few feet.
The driver of the van was helped out of the vehicle by residents in the area.
Police say the drivers were the lone occupants of the two vehicles and both were taken to the hospital for observation, although their injuries are not believed to be serious.
Police continue to investigate.
