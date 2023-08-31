Van fire spreads to downtown Edmonton apartment building

Emergency crews were called to a central Edmonton parking lot on Thursday after a report of an explosion.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, firefighters arrived at 100 Avenue and 112 Street and discovered that a van had exploded and caught fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control before noon, and it was declared out at 12:45 p.m.

An apartment building was damaged as a result of the fire, and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.