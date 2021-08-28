Van goes up in flames in Waterloo plaza

A van fully engulfed in flames was the centre of attention at a busy Waterloo plaza Saturday afternoon.

The van could be seen on fire at 4:30 p.m. in front of an A&W at the Erb Street and Erbsville Road plaza.

Police say the rental van was being used to take items to the nearby landfill when it was noticed something had caught fire in the back and pulled into the plaza. The people inside got out with no serious injuries, but were just treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews were on scene putting out the flames, as police and paramedics arrived shortly after.

Officials say what was in the van was not related to the fire, which was likely a mechanical. However, the exact cause of the fire might be impossible to pinpoint due to the extent of the damage.

The van is a complete write off and the fire is not considered suspicious.

The plaza was blocked off to the public by cruisers as emergency crews handled the incident.