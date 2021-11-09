Van Gogh show did go, but Monet display on the way to Stampede Park

The group that brought Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to the BMO Centre has announced plans to bring another immersive art experience to Calgary.

Beyond Monet, comprised of 400 depictions of Claude Monet's artwork, is slated for a Stampede Park run. Dates have not been released but registration is now underway for notification regarding pre-sale details.

"Beyond Monet builds on the global success of Beyond Van Gogh, and spans 50,000 square feet with over one million cubic feet of space, making it one of the largest immersive experiences in the U.S.," said Justin Paquin, co-producer and director of live for the Paquin Entertainment Group, in a statement. "You truly feel like you are a part of the bright and colorful world of Claude Monet rather than a spectator."

The exhibit will include depictions of the majority of Monet's iconic impressionist pieces including his water lilies series, sunrises and poppies.

Calgarians flocked to the BMO Centre this year for the Van Gogh exhibit, prompting organizers to extend its Calgary stay for several additional months.

For more information, including updates on the Calgary dates, visit Beyond Monet.