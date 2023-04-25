Vancity CEO Christine Bergeron moving to top job at Concert Properties

Vancity says Christine Bergeron is stepping down as president and chief executive of the credit union to take the top job at real estate company Concert Properties.

The credit union says Bergeron will continue with Vancity until mid-July.

Bergeron joined Vancity in 2011 and has been chief executive since 2020.

Concert Properties, which is owned by 19 union and management pension plans, says she will join the company as president and chief executive on Sept. 5.

Bergeron will take over the CEO job from co-founder David Podmore, who will remain as chair of the board.

Vancity says its board of directors will name an interim president and CEO in the coming weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.