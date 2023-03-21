Vancouver airport ranked best in Canada, 20th worldwide in global survey

The Vancouver airport has been ranked the best in Canada – and 20th best worldwide – in an annual global survey of air travellers.

Vancouver International Airport was also the second-highest ranked in North America on Skytrax's 2023 World Airport Survey, behind Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which placed 18th overall.

YVR's latest ranking is a significant improvement from last year's survey, which put the airport in 28th place worldwide.

A spokesperson told CTV News that YVR implemented a number of improvements throughout 2022, including the "digital twin," a logistical tool that allows staff to view real-time conditions across YVR on an interactive virtual recreation.

Last fall, the airport also introduced a new service that allows travellers to skip the security line.

There were some major failures at YVR in 2022 as well – including hours-long security lineups over the summer that were blamed on "unexpected staffing shortages," and the complete shutdown of airport operations during a series of intense winter storms.

The next highest-ranked Canadian airport on Skytrax's list was Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau International airport, which placed 45th. Toronto's Pearson International Airport placed 64th.

YVR was also named the cleanest airport on the continent, something it called "a testament to the hard work and dedication of airport staff and partners."

In 2022, YVR became the first airport in Canada to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces, such as baggage carts and washroom doors, to reduce the chances of infections spreading among passengers.

"We have always placed a great emphasis on airport hygiene above and beyond standard cleaning processes, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," a spokesperson said in an email.