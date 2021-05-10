Vancouver airport shooting: Victim of deadly incident identified by homicide investigators

Homicide investigators have released the identity of the victim killed in a shooting outside Vancouver International Airport over the weekend.

The update was given Monday morning, less than 24 hours after the fatal shooting happened outside the domestic terminal of YVR. The shooting is believed to be connected to ongoing gang conflicts in the Lower Mainland.

Investigators announced Sunday's victim was 28-year-old Karman Grewal.

"It was a very public, very brazen shooting," said Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. "Despite best efforts of Richmond RCMP to lock down all exits from the Richmond area … it appears the suspects were able to break containment and get away."

That containment led to brief shutdowns of three Canada Line stations and several major roadways in an effort to prevent the killers from getting away.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang told reporters at YVR Sunday night that an SUV found on fire in Surrey, 28 kilometres away from the crime scene, is believed to be the getaway vehicle. At least two suspects were inside the vehicle.

In 2017, a man with the same name as Sunday's victim was identified by police as an intended shooting target. He was one of five men shot at in July of that year and police said at the time none of the men were co-operating with investigations.

Members of the public were encouraged to be cautious of any interaction with those five men.

At the time, police said they learned the perpetrators would often lie in wait for their victims, idling in stolen cars. They would often light those cars on fire and abandon them after the shootings.

