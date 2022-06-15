Vancouver airport wait times 'continue to decrease,' feds say

Wait times at Vancouver International airport are declining and staffing levels for security screeners are back to their pre-pandemic levels, according to the federal government.

A statement Wednesday from Transport Canada says the last month has seen a significant decrease in the number of departing travellers waiting more than 15 minutes at YVR. Whereas 26 per cent reported waiting this long between May 9 and 15, the percentage dropped to 13 per cent during the week of June 3 to 9.

"The Government of Canada recognizes the impact that significant wait times at some Canadian airports are having on travellers," the statement reads.

"We continue to work with airports, airlines, baggage handlers, and other partners to implement solutions to reduce delays as we approach the summer peak season. Our efforts are having a positive impact. Current traveller wait times for pre-board passenger screening at Canadian airports continue to decrease."

On April 29, the airport posted a statement asking passengers to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international ones due to "long lines and lengthy delays" caused by a shortage of security screening staff.

That issue, according to the feds, has been resolved. Although the statement also says that hiring efforts are ongoing.

"Since April, nearly 900 CATSA screening officers have been hired across Canada," the statement reads.

"With this, CATSA has now effectively met its summer hiring target, and matched its pre-pandemic staffing levels at the four largest airports."

A spokesperson for Vancouver International Airport, in an email, said the airport is seeing more than 50,000 passengers each day.

"While the airport is busy, we are currently experiencing no delays," it read, adding it has not changed its recommendation to arrive early.

"Similar to other large airports in Canada, at various points in the day passengers at YVR could experience long lines for security screening at the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) checkpoints. We are strongly encouraging passengers to be patient and be prepared."

CHANGES TO TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS

Starting June 20, the requirement to show proof of vaccination will be dropped for domestic flights and outbound international flights. Those arriving on international flights will still have to provide this proof.

YVR, in a statemen issued Tuesday, called this move a "welcome step," while saying "there is still work to be done to address challenges facing airports, airlines, and the travelling public with respect to passenger screening and international arrivals processing."

The federal government has also suspended random on-site testing of fully-vaccinated international travellers until June 30. After that, testing will occur off-site.