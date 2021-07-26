Vancouver Aquarium aims to reopen in coming weeks, hosts hiring fair to fill 100 positions

A Vancouver attraction that's been closed nearly a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic went on a hiring spree over the weekend as it looks to reopen soon.

On Friday and Saturday, the Vancouver Aquarium sought to fill 100 positions as it aims to reopen this summer.

Among the vacant positions were food and beverage associates, retail workers, kitchen staff, guest service representatives and building service attendants. It's unclear if all positions were filled over the weekend, but CTV News Vancouver has reached out to aquarium staff for an update.

The Vancouver Aquarium closed in early September, citing "financially challenging times." At the time, executives at the 64-year-old facility says the decision was based on an almost 80 per cent decline in ticket sales.

More than 200 full-time, part-time and casual staff members were laid off when the attraction closed.

Then, in April, the attraction announced it had been sold to a U.S.-based tourism and entertainment company, Herschend Enterprises. Executives said the sale helped save the attraction from bankruptcy.

The aquarium hasn't announced a reopening date, but representatives said they hope to reopen "in the summer, certainly before Labour Day."