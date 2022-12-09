Vancouver Aquarium releases 6 rescued harbour seals into wild
Six rescued harbour seals who were cared for by the Vancouver Aquarium are being released back into the wild Friday.
Hairy Pottery, Turkish Washcloth, Sesame Snap, Black Tassel, Wakame and Bleached Brunette are the names of the last bunch of rescued seals to leave the aquarium’s care this year.
“It is a touching and rewarding experience to see rescued and rehabilitated animals released back into the wild,” Todd Hauptman, the aquarium’s communications manager, told CTV News.
The reasons the seals came into the aquariums care include malnourishment, maternal separation and infections. Treatment provided by the MMRC includes rehydration, tube feeding, wound care and other treatments.
“Once the seals were stabilized and old enough, they are weaned on to solids and go through ‘fish school.’ After eating fish on their own, they are introduced to a larger pool with other seals, where they usually stay until they are ready for release,” said Hauptman.
He says each rescued seal spends an average of 70 days at the aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre for medical care. According to the profiles on the centres website, these six spent between 133-144 days in treatment.
Nine harbour seals remain in the MMRC, and represent four different habitats.
-
Nanaimo, B.C., senior crochets more than 10,555 toques for charity89-year-old Kathleen Remple has always been a positive person, even when she was growing up on the Prairies during the Great Depression. Today, she is focusing her enduring positivity and unwavering work ethic on crocheting multi-coloured toques.
-
Record number of Canadian women, newcomers hitting the slopesA slew of people are trying their hand at snow sports this winter, and the charge is led by a record number of women and new Canadians.
-
Lower Mainland flu vaccine clinics will remain open through the holidays, health authorities sayThe Lower Mainland's two regional health authorities say their influenza vaccine clinics will remain open through the holiday season and into the new year, contrary to online rumours suggesting they would close Dec. 17 for a holiday break.
-
What could an Ontario byelection say about Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre?On Monday, people living in the Greater Toronto Area riding of Mississauga-Lakeshore will be able to vote in a federal byelection triggered by the resignation of former Liberal MP Sven Spengemann.
-
'I am living my dream right now': Actress inspiring other immigrants to follow their dreamsA former Fort McMurray resident is showing off her skills on the small and big screen alongside celebrities like Jason Momoa.
-
Edmontonians run with Santa to support the Salvation ArmySanta and his elves were running in Hawrelak Park Saturday to raise money for the Salvation Army and its Christmas campaign.
-
It was a marriage on the move, as an Ailsa Craig-area couple was married on a float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.Tying the knot atop a parade float. A couple from the Ailsa Craig ,Ont. area, north of London, took their vows during the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday morning.
-
Regina apartment blaze leaves 1 in hospital: Regina fireMembers of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire on Friday that left one person in hospital.
-
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup quarterfinal victory over PortugalEcstatic Moroccans poured into the streets of their capital and in cities across the North African country on Saturday, waving flags, honking horns and lighting flares to celebrate the national soccer team's historic victory over Portugal at the World Cup.