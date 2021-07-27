Vancouver brewery Superflux to open restaurant in downtown Victoria

Victoria’s thriving beer scene is about to get some competition from across the pond.

The Vancouver-based Superflux Beer Company plans to open a new high-concept restaurant and tap house in Victoria this fall.

The company says the space will mimic a cabana-style restaurant inspired by a “Las Vegas pool bar trip with Hunter S. Thompson.”

The full-service restaurant is slated to open at 804 Broughton St., across from the Royal Theatre.

It’s expected to have seating for 115 guests and a rooftop patio space.