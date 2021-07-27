iHeartRadio

Vancouver brewery Superflux to open restaurant in downtown Victoria

The full-service restaurant is slated to open at 804 Broughton St., across from the Royal Theatre. (Superflux Beer Company)

Victoria’s thriving beer scene is about to get some competition from across the pond.

The Vancouver-based Superflux Beer Company plans to open a new high-concept restaurant and tap house in Victoria this fall.

The company says the space will mimic a cabana-style restaurant inspired by a “Las Vegas pool bar trip with Hunter S. Thompson.”

The full-service restaurant is slated to open at 804 Broughton St., across from the Royal Theatre.

It’s expected to have seating for 115 guests and a rooftop patio space.

