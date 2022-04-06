Vancouver bridge briefly blocked by protesters, drivers warned to expect delays

Commuters heading in or out of Vancouver were warned to expect delays Wednesday morning after a protest blocked a bridge to the city.

Demonstrators calling for an end to old growth logging in B.C. blocked lanes on the Lions Gate Bridge shortly after 8 a.m. The protest was cleared quickly by police, but traffic was still expected to be impacted.

"Please expect delays as the congestion clears," B.C.'s Transportation Ministry posted on Twitter.

Protesters were also expected to block part of the Trans-Canada Highway in Revelstoke.

"Over our dead bodies will we let the provincial government destroy beautiful British Columbia. We are trying to protect this country and province from societal collapse, which is now locked in due to inaction on climate change," said Julia Torgerson, a spokesperson for Save Old Growth, in a news release issued before the protest.

This is the second time this week members of the group caused a traffic disruption on a major bridge.

On Monday, four people were arrested after lanes on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge were blocked.