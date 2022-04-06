Vancouver bridge briefly blocked by protesters, drivers warned to expect delays
Commuters heading in or out of Vancouver were warned to expect delays Wednesday morning after a protest blocked a bridge to the city.
Demonstrators calling for an end to old growth logging in B.C. blocked lanes on the Lions Gate Bridge shortly after 8 a.m. The protest was cleared quickly by police, but traffic was still expected to be impacted.
"Please expect delays as the congestion clears," B.C.'s Transportation Ministry posted on Twitter.
Protesters were also expected to block part of the Trans-Canada Highway in Revelstoke.
"Over our dead bodies will we let the provincial government destroy beautiful British Columbia. We are trying to protect this country and province from societal collapse, which is now locked in due to inaction on climate change," said Julia Torgerson, a spokesperson for Save Old Growth, in a news release issued before the protest.
This is the second time this week members of the group caused a traffic disruption on a major bridge.
On Monday, four people were arrested after lanes on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge were blocked.
-
Witness shares video of fatal police incident in Campbell RiverThe quick actions of a Campbell River man may provide investigators with their best insight into the death of an individual on Saturday after the person had a run-in with police officers.
-
Seniors in North Bay react to fourth COVID-19 shot eligibilityAs of Thursday morning, anyone age 60 and older can sign up to receive their fourth COVID-19 shot through the province's online booking portal.
-
Health Canada wants B.C. to lower proposed possession threshold in decriminalization request: ministerHealth Canada is considering British Columbia's decriminalization request but with a lower threshold for the amount of drugs a person can carry, says a provincial minister.
-
Some Easter-themed Kinder chocolate recalled over possible salmonella contaminationFerrero Canada Ltd., the company behind the Kinder Egg products, issued the recall of some of its Easter-themed chocolates on Wednesday due to concerns over a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Bill 16 would give B.C. increased power to seize private propertyProposed changes to B.C.'s Transportation Act would give the provincial government increased power to seize personal property around transit hubs, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Email, phone scams are on the rise; younger people falling victimEmail and phone scams are on the rise across Canada, and it’s younger people who are falling victim.
-
Three people injured after crash in Minden HillsThree people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Minden Hills this evening.
-
New penalty for people caught stunt driving in OntarioThe Ontario Government implemented a new penalty April 1 that forces people to take a driver improvement course if caught stunt driving.
-
‘There’s uncertainty’: Sask. towns face challenges in healthcareRural Saskatchewan municipal leaders are calling on the provincial government to make healthcare a priority by restoring their local emergency services.