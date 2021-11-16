Vancouver bridge reopened after wayward barge drifted dangerously close

The Burrard Bridge in Vancouver has reopened to traffic after a wayward barge drifted dangerously close during Monday’s storm.

The unmoored barge was seen floating near the seawall Monday afternoon, prompting concerns about public safety.

The empty barge eventually ran aground at Sunset Beach, forcing city officials to close down the nearby Burrard Street Bridge over concerns the vessel could come loose once again.

The City of Vancouver said on Twitter there are plans underway to tow the barge this afternoon with the high tide, expected around 3:30 p.m. An engineer with the City told CTV News he estimates up to six tugs would be required to pull the barge off the rocks.

Alarming videos posted on social media captured the vessel heading for the bridge in the early afternoon, amid gusting winds and choppy waves that flooded part of the city's seawall.

The Coast Guard told CTV News the barge owner, who has not been publicly identified, is responsible for securing and towing it away.

"The barge owner has been contacted and they are planning to retrieve it at the first available opportunity," a spokesperson said in an email before 6 p.m.

"Coast Guard crews from Kitsilano base have been on the water near the barge ensuring on-water scene safety."

It's unclear how the barge ended up drifting out of control in a high-traffic body of water.

There doesn't appear to be any risk of pollution on the barge, which was previously carrying wood chips, according to the Coast Guard.

"It has been confirmed that there are no hydrocarbons on board," the spokesperson said.