Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley in line for 4 of 6 new proposed B.C. ridings
British Columbia's electoral map is poised to expand by six ridings, increasing the number of provincial constituencies to 93 from the current 87 ahead of the 2024 fixed election date.
Amendments to the Electoral Districts Act were introduced Monday to establish the 93 electoral districts.
The changes to the provincial electoral map are the New Democrat government's response to recent recommendations from the independent Electoral Boundaries Commission to reflect rapid population growth.
The proposed increase of six new electoral districts includes four in the Lower Mainland in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and Langley, one on Vancouver Island in Langford and another in Kelowna in the B.C. Interior.
The boundary commission's preliminary report was first presented to the legislature last October, with the final report delivered and unanimously approved earlier this month.
Attorney General Niki Sharma says the independent commission's call for the increase in electoral districts was largely based on population growth in certain areas, making it necessary for voter representation.
