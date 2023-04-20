Vancouver Canucks announce assistant coach Jason King won't be returning next season

The Vancouver Canucks are making a change to their coaching staff.

Assistant coach Jason King will not return to the team next season, general manager Patrik Allvin announced Thursday.

King, of Corner Brook, N.L., coached five seasons as an assistant with Vancouver's American Hockey League affiliate, then the Utica Comets, from 2016 to 2020 before making the jump to the NHL coaching staff.

The 41 year old was a seventh-round Canucks draft pick in 2001, and went on to play 59 NHL games, totalling 12 goals and 11 assists. King also played in the Swedish and German top leagues, as well as having an extensive career in the AHL.

King finished his career with the AHL's St. John's IceCaps in 2013, and became an assistant coach with the club the following season.

During his time as a Canucks coach, King worked under three different head coaches: Travis Green, Bruce Boudreau and Rick Tocchet, who was hired to replace Boudreau in January.