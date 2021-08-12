Vancouver Canucks 'exploring the possibility' of requiring vaccine proof for entry to local games

The Vancouver Canucks are considering making vaccines mandatory for anyone wanting to watch a home game in the upcoming season.

The team said Wednesday it's in talks with local health authorities as it prepares to welcome back fans to Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre.

In a statement, the Canucks' president of business operations told CTV News the team is "fully committed to the safety of our staff, players, season ticket members and fans."

"While we have not made any final decisions, we are definitely exploring the possibility of requiring proof of vaccination for entry into our venues," Michael Doyle said.

Doyle added policies are expected to be finalized "in the coming weeks."

Last week, Quebec became the first province to announce residents will need to show proof of vaccination to access some non-essential services. B.C.'s top doctor was asked about the practice and didn't rule it out, saying officials are "looking at all options and continue to look at all options."

Dr. Bonnie Henry also previously hinted she supports businesses establishing their own rules around vaccines, saying it could help people feel more comfortable.

"If I was running a nightclub, I'd want to make sure my staff are protected. And yes, we can absolutely say, 'To come in here you have to be immunized,'" she said late last month.

"It does affect your business. If you have an outbreak and it's transmitting between staff, the business will need to shut down for a period of time."

An immunologist from the University of British Columbia said he hopes B.C. follows Quebec's lead.

"My opinion is that B.C. should follow suit. I think it makes sense scientifically, it makes senses epidemiologically," Dr. Kelly McNagny said.

When discussing proof of vaccination last week, B.C.'s health minister said officials are working now on making it easier for everyone to access their record.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson