Vancouver Canucks extend Travis Green's contract, calling him 'the right coach' for a shot at NHL playoffs
Head coach Travis Green has agreed to terms laid out in a multi-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, the team says.
General Manager Jim Benning made the announcement Friday morning.
"We have some of the best young players in the NHL and I believe Travis is the right coach to help us achieve team success and a return to the playoffs."
