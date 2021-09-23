Vancouver Canucks news: Forward Alex Chiasson signed to professional tryout contract

Forward Alex Chiasson is getting a shot with the Vancouver Canucks.

The team announced Wednesday that it has signed the 30-year-old right-winger to a professional tryout contract ahead of training camp.

Chiasson spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, putting up 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) and 33 penalty minutes in 45 regular-season appearances last year.

The six-foot-four, 208-pound Montreal native has also spent time with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and the Washington Capitals. He won a Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018.

Chiasson was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (38th overall) of the 2009 NHL entry draft.

The Canucks are set to open training camp Thursday and play their first pre-season game against the Seattle Kraken in Spokane, Wash., on Sunday.