Vancouver Canucks sign free-agent forward Pius Suter to two-year contract
Free agent forward Pius Suter has signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the club announced Friday.
The contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $1.6 million.
Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss centre, arrives in Vancouver after spending the last two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.
He contributed 29 goals and 31 assists in 161 games with the Wings.
Suter broke into the NHL as an undrafted rookie with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2020-21 season, recording 14 goals and 13 assists in 55 games.
“Bringing in Pius for the next couple of years really helps us strengthen our centre ice position,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in release. “Adding a player who has scored 43 goals the past three seasons will be a boost for us up front and he will also add to our penalty killing unit as well.”
A native of Zurich, Suter played six seasons for ZSC Lions of the Swiss A League where he registered 173 points in 216 regular season games and 16 points in 28 playoff games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.
